Gov. Evers reacts to mounting COVID-19 death toll

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday reacted to the state's record-setting death count attributable to COVID-19 and announced the State Fair Park field hospital had admitted its first patient in a grim press release from his office Wednesday.

"We are thankful to have this facility available to Wisconsinites and our hospitals, but also saddened that this is where Wisconsin is at today," Evers said. "Folks, please stay home. Help us protect our communities from this highly-contagious virus and avoid further strain on our hospitals."

The governor continued to urge Wisconsinites to stay home as much as possible to slow the disease's spread.

Hospitalizations and deaths continued to climb Wednesday as the Badger State has become one of the global hotspots for the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 48 more Wisconsin residents since Tuesday, bringing the state's total death count to 1,681.

"With record high numbers of positive cases, hospitalizations, and staffing shortages, there has never been a more critical time for Wisconsinites to act and help stop the spread," said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. "Stay home, wear a mask and stay six feet apart when you go out for your essential errands, avoid gatherings and events, and wash your hands."

Some regions of the state have reported over 90 percent of intensive care unit beds in local hospitals filled, the governor's office said.

Wisconsin, on average, now reports almost 3,500 new positive COVID-19 tests each day, the highest ever.

"Wisconsin health systems are doing all they can to provide quality care to their patients, but hospitals are facing incredible operational challenges as COVID-19 continues to surge throughout the state," said Deb Standridge, DEO of the field hospital at State Fair Park.

The field hospital has the ability to expand and hold up to 500 patients.

As of Wednesday, Wisconsin had 1,190 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Two-hundred-ninety-nine of those are in intensive care units.