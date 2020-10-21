Heavy rain on the way later tonight through Friday

MADISON (WKOW) - Dry through the rest of Wednesday before widespread, heavy rain moves in tonight.



SET UP

A storm system is developing over the Central Plains bringing a brief warm up and widespread rain.

TODAY

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and a touch milder with temps in the low 50s.

TONIGHT

Rain will develop from south to north. The earliest chance for some showers near the stateline will be around 8 pm.

Shower chances increase around midnight in Madison, and central Wisconsin will start to see some rain by 3 am.



Temperatures will stay mild only in the low 40s.



THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy with scattered showers and t-showers, especially in the morning hours.



We could get some breaks in the afternoon as a warm front moves through the area. This should cause milder temps in the mid 60s.



However, it will be breezy with winds out the southeast gusting up to 30 mph.



Another round of rain and rumbles of thunder moves through along the main cold front Thursday night.

FRIDAY

More rain Friday morning and temperatures will crash. Starting off in the 50s during the morning, but by the afternoon we'll be in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

Sub-freezing conditions return in the morning with plenty of sunshine. However, we stay cool through the day with highs in the mid 40s.



SUNDAY

Cool again with temps in the low to mid 40s with increasing clouds and a rain mix possible.



MONDAY

Mostly cloudy with a light rain and snow mix possible and a high around 40°.



TUESDAY

Drier with some sunshine and chilly temps in the upper 30s.