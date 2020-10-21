Keeping peace amidst different political views during election season

(WKOW) -- This election season has divided the country like no other.

"Our country is divided more than ever," said Dr. K. Luan Phan, a psychiatrist at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center.

Opposing views can not only impact your mental health, but can sever friendships or damage relationships between family members.

"You almost feel and put them in a category as if they're your enemy rather than your friend or your family and, in doing so, when you sort of view the other person as an enemy you tend to engage in a fight," said Dr. Phan.

Phan thinks mutual respect is important.

"Really productive conversations will unite our country rather than divide it."

He offered the following ways to help keep the peace:

Hold your emotions in check

Recognize and respect other perspectives

Have a calm dialogue

Don't turn conversations into debates; ask questions and listen

Switch out the word "how" with "why" in your questions

"Starting a conversation by giving the impression that you think they are so silly, so ignorant to think the opposite way by starting with the question of how can you think this way. It's more important to sort of ask why do you think this way it elicits more of an explanation rather than an argument," said Phan.

If a conversation gets too heated, walk away and start again when you're calmer.