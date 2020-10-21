Kroger’s ‘ChefBot’ helps cut down on waste, gives recipes

(WKOW) -- The company behind Pick 'N Save and Metro Market has a new way to help cut down on food waste and give you some recipe ideas!

Koger has launched Chefbot, a smart recipe bot that gets the most of our food. The company says Wisconsites can snap a photo of three food items they have at home, tweet the photo to @KrogerChefbot and it will show a recipe for those ingredients.

The Chefbot launch is part of the grocery chain's commitment to Fresh for Everyone encouraging professional foodies and amateur cooks alike to utilize all the food found in their pantries to help reduce food waste.