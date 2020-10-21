Lives Lost: Hawaii football coach who prepped kids for life

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu football coach Willie Talamoa bought his players cleats, drove them to practice and often stayed late to talk with those having trouble in school. For Talamoa, his actions weren’t just about football. They were about helping the young people in the hardscrabble neighborhood of Kalihi where he grew up get the attention they deserved. One player says Talamoa was coaching him to become a better person in life. Talamoa was Samoan, part of the Pacific Islander demographic that accounts for just 4% of Hawaii’s population but 27% of those who have tested positive for COVID-19. Now, the community is mourning Talamoa’s death from COVID-19, remembering the 36-year-old as a mentor and father figure.