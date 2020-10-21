Madison Common Council votes against calling on UW-Madison to send students home

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Common Council rejected sending a letter to UW-Madison urging them to move all classes online and close dorms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a meeting Tuesday night, some members wanted the change to ensure safety on and near campus, but the council voted 14-5 against the non-binding resolution.

Those who opposed said the university has made sufficient changes. They said asking students to leave could cause more harm to downtown businesses who are already struggling and aid in spreading the virus elsewhere.

The Dane County Board passed a similar resolution a few weeks ago.