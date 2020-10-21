Madison hospitals give updates on staffing, bed capacity

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Alliant Energy Center testing site and three of Madison's hospitals make up some of the most important public health resources in the state.

People coming from outside of Dane County to use those resources, however, are putting a strain on public health efforts.

If the current surge continues to get worse, Dr. Safdar of UW Health says health systems will face a tradeoff between treating COVID-19 patients or other patients with serious medical conditions who need care.

In Wednesday's press conference, UW Health, SSM Health and Meriter Health said they will work together to maintain high levels of bed and staffing capacity.

"You can conjure up beds from thin air, and health systems are very adept and agile in doing that," said Dr. Nasia Safdar. "What you cannot do is conjure up a fully trained healthcare worker workforce and stand them up to provide care."

As of now, the hospitals say capacity is tighter than they'd like, but they do not think the state will have to build a new field hospital just yet.