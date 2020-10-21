Man faces state, federal charges in death of Houston officer

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of fatally shooting a Houston police officer during a domestic disturbance call is facing both state and federal charges and could face the death penalty. In state court, Elmer Manzano is facing a capital murder charge for the death of 65-year-old Sgt. Harold Preston. The 51-year-old Manzano has also been charged in state court with attempted capital murder for shooting and injuring Officer Courtney Waller and with aggravated assault for shooting and injuring his 14-year-old son. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Wednesday that Manzano, who is from El Salvador, was in the country illegally. Federal prosecutors have also filed federal gun charges against Manzano.