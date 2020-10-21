More than 165,000 people have already voted in Dane County

More than 165,000 people have already voted in Dane CountyUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 165,000 people have voted already in Dane County ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
That includes about 7,500 people who cast a ballot in Dane County Tuesday, the first day of in-person, absentee voting in Wisconsin ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said nearly 1.1 million people have already voted so far in the 2020 General Election.
Community totals can be downloaded from a spreadsheet HERE.
Other counties in southern Wisconsin have significant early voting numbers. See the chart below, last updated by the WEC Oct. 21:
|Jurisdiction
|Mail Absentee Applications
|Mail Ballots Sent
|Mail Ballots Returned
|In-Person Absentee Ballots
|ADAMS COUNTY
|3781
|3684
|2429
|187
|COLUMBIA COUNTY
|13265
|13179
|9477
|839
|DANE COUNTY
|214194
|213609
|158265
|7511
|DODGE COUNTY
|15384
|15344
|10357
|922
|GRANT COUNTY
|8957
|8844
|5940
|288
|GREEN COUNTY
|7994
|7960
|5786
|526
|IOWA COUNTY
|5780
|5754
|4075
|260
|JEFFERSON COUNTY
|18766
|18627
|12393
|1365
|JUNEAU COUNTY
|3780
|3662
|2128
|102
|LAFAYETTE COUNTY
|2549
|2485
|1669
|79
|MARQUETTE COUNTY
|2694
|2587
|1791
|0
|RICHLAND COUNTY
|3137
|2901
|1841
|80
|ROCK COUNTY
|38119
|38005
|26658
|1857
|SAUK COUNTY
|15400
|15209
|10855
|797
|WAUKESHA COUNTY
|130447
|129897
|88613
|10086
For more information on the latest absentee ballot report, click HERE.