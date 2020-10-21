More than 165,000 people have already voted in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 165,000 people have voted already in Dane County ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

That includes about 7,500 people who cast a ballot in Dane County Tuesday, the first day of in-person, absentee voting in Wisconsin ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said nearly 1.1 million people have already voted so far in the 2020 General Election.

Community totals can be downloaded from a spreadsheet HERE.

Other counties in southern Wisconsin have significant early voting numbers. See the chart below, last updated by the WEC Oct. 21:

Jurisdiction Mail Absentee Applications Mail Ballots Sent Mail Ballots Returned In-Person Absentee Ballots ADAMS COUNTY 3781 3684 2429 187 COLUMBIA COUNTY 13265 13179 9477 839 DANE COUNTY 214194 213609 158265 7511 DODGE COUNTY 15384 15344 10357 922 GRANT COUNTY 8957 8844 5940 288 GREEN COUNTY 7994 7960 5786 526 IOWA COUNTY 5780 5754 4075 260 JEFFERSON COUNTY 18766 18627 12393 1365 JUNEAU COUNTY 3780 3662 2128 102 LAFAYETTE COUNTY 2549 2485 1669 79 MARQUETTE COUNTY 2694 2587 1791 0 RICHLAND COUNTY 3137 2901 1841 80 ROCK COUNTY 38119 38005 26658 1857 SAUK COUNTY 15400 15209 10855 797 WAUKESHA COUNTY 130447 129897 88613 10086 Wisconsin Elections Commission

For more information on the latest absentee ballot report, click HERE.