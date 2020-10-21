 Skip to Content

More than 165,000 people have already voted in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 165,000 people have voted already in Dane County ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

That includes about 7,500 people who cast a ballot in Dane County Tuesday, the first day of in-person, absentee voting in Wisconsin ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said nearly 1.1 million people have already voted so far in the 2020 General Election.

Community totals can be downloaded from a spreadsheet HERE.

Other counties in southern Wisconsin have significant early voting numbers. See the chart below, last updated by the WEC Oct. 21:

JurisdictionMail Absentee ApplicationsMail Ballots  SentMail Ballots ReturnedIn-Person  Absentee Ballots
ADAMS COUNTY378136842429187
COLUMBIA COUNTY13265131799477839
DANE COUNTY2141942136091582657511
DODGE COUNTY153841534410357922
GRANT COUNTY895788445940288
GREEN COUNTY799479605786526
IOWA COUNTY578057544075260
JEFFERSON COUNTY1876618627123931365
JUNEAU COUNTY378036622128102
LAFAYETTE COUNTY25492485166979
MARQUETTE COUNTY2694258717910
RICHLAND COUNTY31372901184180
ROCK COUNTY3811938005266581857
SAUK COUNTY154001520910855797
WAUKESHA COUNTY1304471298978861310086
Wisconsin Elections Commission

For more information on the latest absentee ballot report, click HERE.

