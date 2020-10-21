Nonprofit app aims to help unblock global air travel

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Could a secure health app help get international air travel out of the pandemic dumps? A nonprofit based in Switzerland is holding out the prospect. The Commons Project Foundation is testing a secure health pass based on a smartphone app and data framework that lets travelers show they’ve complied with any testing requirement. Commons CEO Paul Meyer says the system could be even more useful if a time comes when people are asked to show they’ve been vaccinated. US border and health officials are watching a test Wednesday on a United flight from Heathrow to Newark. Currently things are still in the testing stage.