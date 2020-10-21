Packers QB Rodgers ready to move on after subpar performance

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes issue with the notion that a lopsided loss at Tampa Bay indicates opponents have caught on to adjustments their offense has made in coach Matt LaFleur’s second season. Rodgers noted that the 38-10 blowout defeat followed four quality performances by Green Bay’s offense. One sign of trouble is how effectively Tampa Bay’s defense got to Rodgers after Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari departed with a chest injury in the third quarter. Bakhtiari didn’t practice Wednesday. His status for Sunday’s game in Houston is uncertain.