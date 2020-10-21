Property owner pulls out of Madison homeless shelter proposal

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County and the city of Madison are back on the hunt for a suitable site for a men's shelter after a property owner pulled out of a deal to locate the facility on the city's east side.

The owner of the proposed property told city officials Tuesday night he was withdrawing his signature from the purchase and sale agreement, according to a statement from Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

"Obviously, this is unexpected and disappointing news," Rhodes-Conway said. "But it will not deter the City and the County from our serious intent to develop a new shelter facility."

The mayor said the governments involved were already examining alternative locations.

Dane County and Madison have together committed $6 million to the project, the mayor said.

The city announced the deal to place the shelter in an used building at 4111 E. Towne Blvd. on Tuesday.

The mayor's statement did not reveal why the deal fell apart so quickly after the announcement.