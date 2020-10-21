Russia, Iran attempting to interfere in U.S. election, intelligence officials say

FBI on election interference The FBI has announced that both Iran and Russia have been trying to interfere in the U.S. election. https://wkow.com/ Posted by WKOW 27 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Intelligence officials announced Wednesday evening that both Iran and Russia are attempting to interfere in the U.S. election.

The two nations have obtained some voter registration data and are attempting to influence U.S. politics.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Christopher Wray made the announcement at a press conference.

Despite the interference attempts, "you should be confident that your vote counts," Wray said.