Son of ex-U of Nebraska official accused of sexual assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A lawsuit says the son of a former University of Nebraska official is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy three years ago. The lawsuit filed Wednesday by the mother of the boy alleges that Jack Eichorst assaulted the victim at a sleepover at the Eichorsts’ home in October 2017. The Omaha World-Herald reports the lawsuit names Jack Eichorst and his parents. It seeks unspecified damages for emotional distress, pain and suffering of the alleged victim, as well reimbursement of medical and mental health counseling bills. Eichorst attorney Vince Powers says the allegations did not happen. Jack Eichorst was convicted of child pornography possession last year.