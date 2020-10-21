Testing shots in kids is next step for vaccine studies

(WKOW) -- Children are now joining the race to help find a vaccine for COVID-19.

Last week, Pfizer got permission to test its vaccine on kids as young as 12 years old.

Katelyn Evans, 16, became the first teenager to get the shot at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

"It feels good, definitely to be helping them put out a vaccine as soon as possible and just to be helping in any way I can right now," said Evans.

There are multiple vaccines in late stage trials involving adult volunteers. It's unlikely they'll be recommended for children.

The shots can't be given to kids unless they have been tested in their age group.