Tokyo Olympics try to get word out about COVID-19 measures

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic officials want the world to know they are working on measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic at next year’s games. But they don’t know exactly what they will be. Tokyo organizers have showcased a few possible remedies. They displayed various screening measures at Tokyo’s Big Sight convention complex. Organizers say their objective is to demonstrate what they are doing to ensure the safety and security of the Olympics. Exact plans are not expected to be revealed until early next year. The Olympics are to open on July 23, 2021.