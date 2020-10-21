TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi crash closes lanes on Wis 60 near Columbus

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Traffic is being redirected on Wisconsin 60 eastbound near Columbus Wednesday morning after a semi-truck went off the road.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash just before 8 a.m. on Wisconsin 60 eastbound at Wendt Road.

The dispatch center for the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said a semi went off the road and partially submerged in water nearby. The driver was able to get out and wasn't hurt.

No other vehicles were involved.

WisDOT said traffic is being flagged at the scene while cleanup is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.