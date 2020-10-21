Two more charged for damaging Capitol statues

MADSION (WKOW) -- Prosecutors have charged two more people for playing a role in the toppling of the Forward and Hans Christian Heg statues on Madison's Capitol Square in June.

Sasha N. Clemente, 21, and Jacob K. Capps, 27, both from Madison, are each charged with two counts of being party to the crime of felony criminal damage to property, according to criminal complaints filed in Dane County Court.

Madison police identified Capps with help from an anonymous tip and a distinctive tattoo on his hand, the complaint filed against him said.

Clemente had allegedly been identified in a separate damage to property case the same night the statues were pulled down. An officer matched the clothes the person was wearing in that incident to surveillance images of the statues being pulled down.

The night of June 23, the Forward statue was yanked from its base and dragged the along State Street. The likeness of Hans Christian Heg, an abolitionist who died fighting for the Union in the Civil War, was toppled, beheaded and its body was later recovered from the bottom of Lake Monona. The head not yet been found.