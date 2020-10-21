US approves $1 billion in new arms sales to Taiwan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has approved the sale of more than a billion dollars worth of advanced weaponry to Taiwan. The move will enrage China and further exacerbate tensions between Washington and Beijing that are already heated over issues such as trade, Tibet, Hong Kong and the South China Sea. The State Department announced Wednesday it had greenlighted the sale of 135 land attack missiles, associated equipment and training to Taiwan to improve its defense capabilities. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and has reacted furiously to previous U.S. arms sales to the island.