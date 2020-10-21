US hits Chinese media with new restrictions, upping tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is hitting Chinese media organizations in the U.S. with new restrictions. It’s a move that will further foment tensions in already deteriorating ties between the world’s two largest economies. The new measures announced Wednesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo target six Chines outlets. As Trump, Pompeo and other officials have ramped up criticism of China for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the administration has also steadily increased pressure on Chinese interests in the United States. It has closed China’s consulate in Houston, imposed strict limits on the travel of Chinese diplomats, restricted the number of Chinese journalists allowed in the U.S., among other measures.