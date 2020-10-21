US urges countries to withdraw from UN nuke ban treaty

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is urging countries that have ratified a U.N. treaty to ban nuclear weapons to withdraw their support as the pact nears the 50 ratifications needed to trigger its entry into force, which supporters say could happen this week. A U.S. letter sent to signatories, obtained by The Associated Press, says the original nuclear powers — the U.S., Russia, China, Britain and France — and NATO allies “stand unified in our opposition” to the treaty’s “potential repercussions.” Beatrice Fihn, head of the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, said the U.S. action shows the treaty will soon become reality.