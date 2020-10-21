Will voting in a non-battleground state make a difference?

How does my vote matter if I don’t live in a presidential battleground state? There are plenty of other races where your vote still makes a difference. Two-thirds of the states are holding elections for U.S. Senate seats. Eleven states are electing governors. And more than 5,000 state legislative seats are up for election in 35 states where the winners will play a role in approving new voting districts based on the 2020 census. Who controls redistricting will help shape power in Congress and state capitols for the next decade. And that could determine policies on a wide range of issues.