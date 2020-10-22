Albania joins global efforts to combat anti-Semitism

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian Parliament has passed a resolution joining global efforts to combat anti-Semitism. The parliament unanimously voted to approve the definition of anti-Semitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, becoming the second majority-Muslim country to adopt it after Kosovo. The definition describes hate speech and other acts that discriminate against the Jewish people or the state, their property or religious objects. Albania boasts that no Jews were killed or handed over to the Nazis during World War II, and that because Albanians helped Jews fleeing Germany and Austria, the Jewish population rose from 200 before the war to 3,000 at the end.