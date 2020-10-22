Amy Coney Barrett nomination sent to full Senate for confirmation vote

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The Senate Judiciary this morning voted to send the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the full Senate for a confirmation vote to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The final vote was 12-10, with all Republicans voting yes.

Democrats boycotted the committee meeting because they don't have the votes to stop Barrett's ascent.

The nomination has been controversial because the Senate has never confirmed a Supreme Court pick so close to a presidential election.

Final confirmation by the Senate is expected Monday.