Analysis: Racial inequity in who takes career, tech courses

Career and technical education is viewed as a gateway to good jobs. But a new Hechinger/AP analysis on enrollment data from 40 states finds a deep racial divide in who benefits. The analysis shows Black and Latino students were often less likely than their white peers to enroll in science, technology, engineering and math and information technology classes. Meanwhile, they were more likely to enroll in courses in hospitality and, in the case of Black students in particular, human services. The analysis was based primarily on data from 2017-18. States will be required to report the data to the federal government. Previously enrollment data was only required to be reported by gender.