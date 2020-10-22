As German corona cases surge, consumer confidence falls

BERLIN (AP) — A new survey shows German consumers are becoming increasingly pessimistic amid growing fears of new lockdown measures in Europe’s largest economy as coronavirus numbers continue to rapidly climb. The forward-looking GfK consumer climate index fell Thursday more strongly than predicted by economists to minus 3.1 points for November, from a value of minus 1.7 points in October. GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl says: “The rapid increase in infection rates is leading to a tightening of restrictions brought on by the pandemic. Fear of a second lockdown, should infections get out of control in the coming winter months, is also increasing.”