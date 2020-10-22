Asia Today: S. Korean cases rise in hospitals, nursing homes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has recorded its highest increase in coronavirus cases in more than 40 days as more infections were reported at hospitals and nursing homes. A nursing home east of Seoul was put in isolation after more than 30 workers and residents tested positive. Around 120 infections have been linked to a hospital in nearby Gwangju. The steady spread of the virus has caused concern in a country that eased its social distancing restrictions just last week to cope with a weak economy. High-risk businesses such as nightclubs and karaoke bars have reopened while fans returned to the stands in professional sports.