Becker accused of failing to surrender Wimbledon trophies

LONDON (AP) — Tennis great Boris Becker has appeared in a London court after being accused of failing to surrender two of his Wimbledon trophies to be sold to settle his debts. The 52-year-old Becker was declared bankrupt in 2017. He has also failed to turn over his two Australian Open trophies. The details were disclosed in a new 28-count indictment that claims Becker hasn’t complied with orders to disclose information. The German pleaded not guilty to all counts during his appearance at Southwark Crown Court. Becker has allegedly concealed property holdings and more than $1.3 million held in bank accounts.