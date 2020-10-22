Big Ten, like other leagues, might see sloppy play to start

The Big Ten will start playing football at what normally would be midseason. Don’t expect the teams to be in midseason form. The coronavirus pandemic limited or eliminated most spring practices. Positive COVID-19 tests and precautions, along with uncertainty about whether there would even be a season, caused disruptions in summer workouts and preseason practices. As a result, conferences that started their seasons before the Big Ten saw a lot of early games filled with gaffes on special teams and poor tackling, among other problems