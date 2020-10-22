British Airways parent company slashes passenger forecast

LONDON (AP) — The parent company of British Airways says it cut its fourth-quarter passenger forecast to 30% of last year’s level as government restrictions imposed to control the second wave of coronavirus infections reduces demand for flights. International Airlines Group made the announcement Thursday as it posted a third-quarter operating loss of 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion), compared with a profit of 1.4 billion euros in the same period last year. The company says it reduced the fourth-quarter passenger forecast because of additional restrictions, including “an increase in local lockdowns and extension of quarantine requirements to travelers from an increasing number of countries.’’