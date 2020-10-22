CDC director visits UW-Madison testing lab

MADISON (WKOW) -- The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention visited a lab at UW-Madison to see its testing system in action.

Robert Redfield said the UW COVID-19 diagnostic lab is an example for others to follow.

While COVID cases surged across the state, the positive rate on the UW-Madison campus dropped from more than 20 percent last month to less than 2 percent.

"They've really been able to make behavior change. They really do embrace masks. They really do think about social distancing. But I think it's really re-enforced by the decision to make this testing part of that strategy," Redfield told WISN.

The university is relying on its Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, because it's the one most equipped to handle a high volume of tests at a rapid rate.