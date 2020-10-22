Dancing through quarantine and Harlem — in a bubble

NEW YORK (AP) — Living and breathing dance is par for the course at the Dance Theater of Harlem. It’s just never looked like this. A group including 15 dancers, a choreographer, the artistic director and a production team has taken up residence at a cultural center in New York’s Hudson Valley, about 100 miles north of New York City. They’re in a bubble until the end of the month _ a coronavirus quarantine bubble. It’s inspired by the example set by the National Basketball Association and entertainment mogul Tyler Perry. Anna Glass, the organization’s executive director, says it gives them a chance to create.