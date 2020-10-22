WATCH: Final presidential debate

President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden are set to face-off in a final presidential debate Thursday in Nashville.

The third debate comes three weeks after the first debate in Cleveland. The second debate, which was scheduled to be held in Miami, was cancelled after Trump declined to participate in a virtual debate following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The two candidates then held their own townhall events on the same night, at the same time.

The Commission on Presidential Debates has not announced any changes to the format after a chaotic first debate, but was scheduled to meet Monday to discuss it. Biden has said he would like changes, but the Trump campaign has pushed back on the idea.

DEBATE DETAILS

Location: Belmont University in Nashville.

Moderator: NBC News White House correspondent and anchor Kristen Welker.

Time: 8 – 9:30 p.m.

How to watch: ABC coverage live on WKOW-TV or streaming HERE

Details: The debate will also be divided into six 15-minute segments. Welker select the topics and released them last week.

Topics include:

Fighting COVID-19

American Families

Race in America

Climate Change

National Security

Leadership

The presidential election is set for Nov 3.