Flood Advisory from THU 10:02 PM CDT until FRI 5:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Columbia County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Western Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

Northern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin…

Central Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 530 AM CDT Friday.

* At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&