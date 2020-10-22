Flood Advisory from THU 8:38 PM CDT until FRI 5:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Sauk County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Western Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 530 AM CDT Friday.

* At 838 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen.

Additional rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches is expected over the area

through the night. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&