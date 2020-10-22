‘I will end you’: Car horn honk leads to threat with gun

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating after a man with a gun threatened a Fitchburg woman at a gas station on Madison's east side.

The woman had been waiting at a red light Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. and when the light changed, the car in front of her did not move.

She thought the driver looked preoccupied, so she honked her horn. When car remained motionless, she honked some more, according to a police incident report.

As the light turned yellow, the car accelerated. The woman was also able to make it through the intersection and eventually pulled into the BP gas station at 4222 E. Washington Ave.

The woman noticed the car from earlier parked nearby. Its driver was staring at her.

"What's the problem," the incident report says she asked the man.

The man got out of his car and walked over to her while holding a gun.

"I will end you," the man said to her, along with several other threats, according to police.

The woman, frightened, remained silent.

After a few seconds, the man got back in his car, an older tan sedan that possibly had Illinois plates, and drove off.

Surveillance video captured some of the tense altercation. A detective from the Madison Police Department has been assigned to the case.