Madison homeless man’s death allegedly involves beating, but no murder charge

MADISON (WKOW) --A prosecutor and court records reveal a Madison homeless man's death last month at a city park involved a beating, but there are no murder charges connected to the violence.



"I'm not one hundred percent sure why this wasn't charged as a felony murder," Dane County Court Commissioner Brian Asmus said Thursday as 38-year old Clarence Bell and 31-year old Iven Henry appeared in court via Zoom on substantial battery charges.

Authorities say the body of 54-year old Tyrone Flood was found last month near a tent encampment at Reindahl Park. The suspicious death prompted alarm over allowing homeless people to pitch tents in portions of city parks and prompted a pending proposal to end the city's approval of such encampments during the pandemic.

A criminal complaint against Bell and Henry states Flood and others - including Henry's girlfriend - were using drugs together in the hours before Flood's death. The complaint says a jealous Henry got into a fight with Flood and Bell joined in. It says Flood eventually was knocked to the ground. Court records state an eyewitness told investigators Bell picked up a pipe used to move charcoals around in camp fires at the encampment. "(Eyewitness) Stated that (Bell) was swinging on (Flood) with two hands on the pipe, 'whaling.' "

"Potentially could also be charged with felony murder," Assistant Dane County District Attorney Will Davis told Asmus about Bell and Henry. "I have no idea if that is forthcoming or what prevented that, this case from being charged as felony murder originally."

Dane County Medical Examiner Dr. Vincent Tranchida says the cause and manner of Flood's death were pending further studies and examination, although Tranchida notes Flood suffered blunt force trauma.

"We are still waiting for toxicology results for the autopsy to be completed," Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne tells 27 News. "When we have all of the evidence we will review and we have the possibility of amending charges."

Asmus set bail at $5,000 each for Bell and Henry. There are also holds on the probation sentences of both men.





