Madison police release images of armed robbery suspects

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police released surveillance images they say show two suspects involved in a September armed robbery on Madison's west side.

The two men entered the BP Stop n Go at 6202 Schroeder Road around 9 p.m. on Sept. 28, according to a police incident report.

The men showed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the cashier. They ran off with cash.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling (608) 266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.