Mia Morel’s comeback season may have to wait

MADISON (WKOW)- Madison Memorial Senior Mia Morel thought her basketball career may be over when she left the gym on a stretcher with a torn ACL last January.

"I felt like it was just the end of the world like I was never going to come back because I didn't know if I had it in myself to do it," Morel said.

Morel pushed through envisioning a comeback senior season.

"I just wanted to lead this team."

But she may not get that opportunity, not because of her injury, but because of the ongoing pandemic. The Big Eight conference is the latest to cancel the winter sports competition. In addition, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced it will not hold training or winter athletics in person through Jan. 24.

"See when I heard it might be taken away and it still might, it just broke me down. I'm working so hard to come back and be able to lead this team and to just play again," Morel said.

"I mean there's no way you can know her as a person, or who she is as an athlete and not have your heart break knowing that there is a really high possibility that she doesn't get to take the court at all," Madison Memorial Coach Marques Flowers said.

It's a tough pill to swallow for not only Morel, but all athletes who aren't allowed to do what they love.

"It's basically like an escape for me," Morel said. "If I am having a bad day or something, I could go shoot. Literally, it takes away so much of my pain."

"You know kids nowadays are under pressure academically, and then you add in athletics, the social pressure, the social media world that they exist in, their level of things they are dealing with is greater than I think any other generation of teenagers ever," Flowers said. "This is again another piece of that."

Flowers says the silver lining is bringing student-athletes' mental health to light.

Morel will continue her academic and basketball career in college at California Baptist University.

