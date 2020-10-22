New dashboard displays health impact of COVID-19 by race and ethnicity

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Department of Health Services released a data dashboard this week that displays COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths by race and ethnicity.

DHS says the dashboard helps illustrate the unequal health impacts of COVID-19, particularly among people of color. The race and ethnicity dashboard is part of an ongoing effort to close health disparities throughout the state by promoting tools and resources centered on health equity.

“COVID-19 reminds us of the fact that every person’s health is intertwined with the health of their neighbors in our communities,” said Governor Tony Evers in a release. “Our Black neighbors, Tribal Nations, Latinx communities, and other communities of color are bearing the brunt of this pandemic.”

Data displayed in this dashboard is obtained when a person who tests positive for COVID-19 is asked to identify with a race category.