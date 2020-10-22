Reward offered a month after deadly mass shooting at party

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police investigating a mass shooting at a crowded house party in Rochester, New York, that killed two teenagers and wounded 14 others have joined with grieving parents to plead for witnesses to come forward. They also announced a $10,000 reward Thursday. Three or four people opened fire just after midnight on Sept. 19, killing 19-year-old Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander. Rochester police officials say that some people have cooperated with them and that they have several people of interest. But they’re not prepared to make an arrest. The shooting came weeks after the revelation of Daniel Prude’s police suffocation death roiled the city.