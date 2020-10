WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump will visit Waukesha on Saturday, according to details of the event released Thursday.

The president will host a rally at Stein Aircraft Services, 2651 Aviation Drive, according to the campaign.

Trump will speak at 7 p.m. Doors open to the event at 4 p.m.

The event will be the third of three the president holds that day. The first will come at Lumberton, North Carolina followed by a rally in Circleville, Ohio.