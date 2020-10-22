Rights group condemns Egypt’s execution of 49 people in Oct.

CAIRO (AP) — A leading international human rights group has condemned Egypt’s execution of 49 people so far this month, some of whom were arrested during a deadly crackdown on a mass protest in 2013. Thursday’s Human Rights Watch statement said between Oct. 3 and 13, Egypt executed a total of 47 men and two women. The report says 15 of those executed were convicted of involvement in political violence that followed the military overthrow in July 2013 of Egypt’s first democratically elected president. Since his ouster, authorities banned the group and rounded up most of its leaders, including the ex-president.