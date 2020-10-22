Rock County COVID-19 testing site closes early due to high demand

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The community COVID-19 testing site at Blackhawk Technical College is closing early Thursday after using up all of its available testing kits faster than anticipated.

The site was scheduled to be open until 7 p.m.

The announcement came in a press release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Guard unit assigned to the testing site was given 900 tests to last all day Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

After administering 550 tests on Wednesday, the location closed down at 3 p.m. Thursday once the team ran through its remaining 350 tests.

Testing will resume Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. Officials hope to have a larger supply of tests ready for next week.

Testing is secheduled for Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. through Dec. 10.

For more information about community testing at BTC visit www.blackhawk.edu/coronavirus.