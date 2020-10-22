Self-driving shuttle debuts in high-traffic Virginia spot

MERRIFIELD, Va. (AP) — The future of transportation arrived in northern Virginia, looking like a big blue toaster on wheels that seats six and drives itself through the region’s notorious traffic. State and local officials debuted the Relay system Thursday. It’s an all-electric, autonomous vehicle that will provide free shuttle rides back and forth from the Dunn Loring Metrorail stop to the bustling Mosaic District in Fairfax County. Officials say it’s the first publicly funded electric, autonomous shuttle in Virginia. Similar pilot projects are running across the country, but experts said the congested environment in which the Relay shuttle will be operating makes it somewhat unique.