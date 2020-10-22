Soggy Thursday ahead with heavy rain totals

MADISON (WKOW) - Our wettest conditions in six weeks arrives today.



SET UP

A strong low pressure system develops over the Central Plains. It'll push a warm front through southern Wisconsin causing temps to jump by late-day.



Then the trailing cold front will cause some storms, a couple which could be strong, by late-evening and overnight.

TODAY

Expect widespread showers and a few storms. We should get a break from the rain this afternoon and early evening before the system regenerates late evening and overnight.



Late-evening and overnight a couple of storms could be strong with heavy rain, high winds and hail the main concerns.

Level 1 risk for most over S WI, Level 2 risk in far SW WI

Temps will peak ahead of this main line by the evening hours with highs ranging from the mid 50s north to the low to mid 60s south.



TONIGHT

Scattered showers and storms continue with temps slipping to the low 40s.



FRIDAY

Rain wraps up through Friday morning, but being on the backside of the cold front, it will be chillier with highs only in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

We wake up to sub-freezing conditions Saturday morning with overnight lows across the rest of the forecast around or below freezing, so take consistent precautions with any plants you'd like to keep around.



Saturday afternoon will be chilly in the low 40s with mostly to partly sunny skies.



SUNDAY

Still chilly in the low 40s, but a rain mix will develop under mostly cloudy skies.



A light mix is still possible Sunday night.



MONDAY

Light rain and snow mix is possible in the morning with highs around 40° by the afternoon.



TUESDAY

We dry off but stay cold with highs in the upper 30s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with temps in the low 40s.



