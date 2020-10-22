Storms cause some Madison voting sites to close Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Weather has caused five in-person absentee voting sites to close Thursday in Madison, according to the city.

In an alert sent out just after 10 a.m., the City of Madison said some sites have been moved indoors, but others had to close because of rain and storms.

Sites that are open Thursday:

City Clerk's Office, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

UW Madison Memorial union, 11:00 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Hawthorne Library, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Pinney Library, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Meadowridge Library, 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Sites that are closed Thursday:

Madison College

Sequoya Library

Goodman Lirbary

Lakeview Library

Alisha Ashman Library

More information on the closure can be found on the City Clerk's Office website.