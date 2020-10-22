Study: Baby bottles shed plastic particles

(CNN) -- A new study in the journal of Nature indicates that microplastics can seep out of a heated baby bottle.

This follows previous findings on human exposure to tiny plastic particles in the ocean and our soil.

This potential risk is brought about when plastics degrade in the envirnonment.

Researchers say they don't want to alarm parents yet because there isn't enough information on the potential consequences. But they do recommend that baby formula should not be reheated in plastic containers or microwave ovens.

They are also recommending against shaking the formula inside a plastic bottle.

While the jury is out on what harm, if any microplastics might cause, researchers plan to make recommendations for safer practices in the future.