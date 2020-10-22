Theater world to unite for get-out-the-vote event on Oct. 29

NEW YORK (AP) — Playwright and “The Walking Dead” star Danai Gurira, Tony Award-winning director Stephen Daldry and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner playwright Lynn Nottage are spearheading a night of music and short monologues as part of a theatrically-led national get-out-the-vote effort. The hourlong “Act Out: Vote 2020” will be performed by Yvette Nicole Brown, Ryan J. Haddad, Brian Tyree Henry, Lloyd Knight, Sandra Oh and Ephraim Skyes. The event will be available to stream on Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. ET and live on YouTube until Nov. 2. In addition to Nottage and Gurira, the writers include David Henry Hwang, Lisa Kron, Tarell Alvin McCraney and Heidi Schreck.