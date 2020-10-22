Travel confidence is growing in Wisconsin heading into holiday season

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Wisconsinites are making plans for the holiday travel season, a new AAA survey shows the pandemic is impacting how people feel about hitting the road.

AAA reports 81 percent of Wisconsin travelers are concerned about traveling this year because of the pandemic. However, confidence seems to be improving.

About 40 percent of Wisconsinites say they are more comfortable traveling now compared to earlier this year.

“While many will prefer to stay home this holiday season, some Illinoisans are more willing to travel than they were earlier this year,” said Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Whether that confidence is based on more education about COVID-19 or simply a need to get out, AAA urges all travelers to follow the safety advice of the CDC and work with a trusted travel advisor.”

Nearly one in five people in the Badger State said they plan to travel this holiday season. Some have yet to decide.

INFORMATION PROVIDED BY AAA:

PREFERRED MODES OF TRANSPORTATION

Automobile

The majority of Wisconsinites (78%) say they are most comfortable traveling in their personal vehicle. This mode of transportation provides more personal control over cleanliness and social distancing. Auto travel tends to be more affordable due to lower gas prices, and allows drivers to be more flexible with the timing of their trip.

Air Travel

More than half of Wisconsinites (61%) are still uncomfortable taking a commercial flight. However, the risk of contracting the virus on an airplane is minimal, according to a new study from the Department of Defense. The study determined that face coverings and airplanes’ air filtration systems dramatically reduce the amount of hazardous particles in the air. Airlines are taking steps to help travelers understand safety protocols, which include keeping the middle seat open on some airlines, including Delta. Travelers can consult with a AAA Travel Advisor to talk through available options and what to expect during their trip.

When do Wisconsinites Typically Book Holiday Travel?

15% - Before September

17% - September

16% - October

18% - November

13% - December

“This year, travelers are juggling more decisions than usual in making holiday plans,” Jarmusz said. “AAA Travel Advisors are ready to help travelers sort through their options and make informed choices.”

HOTEL OR AIR BNB

Travelers have mixed feelings about hotels, resorts and Air BnBs, due to the pandemic. Fewer than half of travelers say they feel comfortable staying in a hotel or resort. Yet if given the choice 40 percent more people would prefer a hotel/resort over an Air BnB or rental home. AAA’s Diamond Ratings and Best of Housekeeping Awards can help travelers choose hotels that best meet their needs.

VIRTUAL WORK AND SCHOOL ENCOURAGE TRAVEL

As many Americans continue to work from home and attend school virtually, this temporary lifestyle change opens up new and exciting possibilities for fall travel – particularly for those who deferred summer travel plans.

Two in five (40%) Wisconsinites, with access to virtual work or school, say they are more likely to travel this fall due to the flexibility of these virtual options. The majority of these respondents (73%) say they work from home more often, due to the pandemic. Just over a quarter, (26%) have someone in the household who has attended virtual school.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Pandemic aside, 11% of Wisconsinites say they have postponed travel plans due to the presidential election.

The primary reasons: